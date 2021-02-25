Misty Copeland to deliver keynote speech during Junior League of Greater Baton Rouge’s virtual Women’s Leadership Conference

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Acclaimed ballerina, Misty Copeland, will serve as the keynote speaker for the 2021 virtual Women’s Leadership Conference hosted by the Junior League of Greater Baton Rouge.

This year’s conference, entitled “Own The Journey”, will be held on Friday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event, sponsored by b1Bank, is expected to feature breakout sessions for personal and professional growth, a keynote speech, and virtual networking opportunities.



“Our Women’s Leadership Conference wants to arm attendees with the tools they need to lead successful, balanced careers and lifestyles,” said Caty Steward, WLC Committee Chair. “I’m ecstatic that we have Misty Copeland as our keynote speaker for this year’s event and hope those who attend will be inspired and encouraged, not only by her story, but by each of our presenters.”



Copeland started her ballet studies at the late age of 13. At 15, she won first place in the Music Center Spotlight Awards. She studied at the San Francisco Ballet School and American Ballet Theatre’s Summer Intensive on full scholarship and was declared ABT’s National Coca-Cola Scholar in 2000. Misty joined ABT’s Studio Company in September 2000, joined American Ballet Theatre as a member of the corps de ballet in April 2001, and in August 2007 became the company’s second African American female Soloist and the first in two decades. In August 2015, Misty was promoted to principal dancer, making her the first African American woman to ever be promoted to the position in the company’s 75-year history. She made her Broadway debut in the role of “Ivy Smith/Miss Turnstiles” with the critically acclaimed show, On The Town.



“At a time when women are balancing professional and home responsibilities, we want to provide an opportunity for them to be inspired and invest in themselves,” said Norisha Kirts Glover, JLBR President. “The Junior League of Baton Rouge is thrilled to provide this great opportunity for women and children in the arts to connect with talent that has persevered through adversity.”



To learn more about the full lineup of Women’s Leadership Conference speakers and sessions and to purchase conference and VIP tickets, visit www.juniorleaguebr.org