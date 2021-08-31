Mississippi Salvation Army volunteers head to Louisiana to help Hurricane Ida survivors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — As people in Louisiana continue to recover from the damage left behind by Hurricane Ida, help is on the way from the Salvation Army in Mississippi.

On Tuesday, volunteers left the Salvation Army warehouse in Jackson with trucks full of supplies to help people in Louisiana. More than a million people in the state are without power, and it could take weeks before it’s restored.

The Salvation Army teamed up with Total Transportation to bring truckloads of food, water and other supplies to Louisiana. The division will be stationed in New Orleans, but the volunteers said they’re willing to travel anywhere to help.

William Trueblood, the Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster director, said they plan to feed about 30,000 to 40,000 people a day for the next eight weeks.

“As of right now, we anticipate about a two-month footprint. We also anticipate that we’ll have to extend that stay a little bit longer, depending on how long it takes to get the power back on. and how long it takes to make sure that people are fed. We hate the fact that we have to go, but we love fact that we get to be there,” he said.

The Texas Salvation Army has been stationed outside of Baton Rouge, and volunteers started providing meals to families on Monday. Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia and several other states are also sending Salvation Army volunteers to help with the recovery efforts in Louisiana.