Mississippi man arrested after leading LSP on high-speed chase along I-20

WEST MONROE, La. — A Mississippi man has been arrested in Monroe after leading Louisiana State Police on a high-speed chase down I-20.
According to arrest reports, 35-year-old Casey Jones was arrested and charged with the following:
- Aggravated Flight
- Flight from an Officer
- Careless Operation
- Improper Lane Usage
- No Driver’s License
- Possession of CDS IV — Promethazine
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
Reports say that a Louisiana State Police Trooper attempted to stop Jones’ vehicle after witnessing it cross the white fog line along I-20.
Jones’ allegedly continued driving, reaching speeds of 140 MPH, before crashing into a guard rail at the Hall Street exit. Police say that Jones’ attempted to run after the crash, but was taken into custody.
During a search of Jones’ vehicle, police found 7.5 gallons of Promethazine along with two handguns.
Police say that Jones is a convicted felon and also did not have a driver’s license.
Jones was taken to the hospital for minor injuries before being booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.