JEAN LAFITTE, La. (WGNO) — On Friday morning, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed a search is underway for a missing toddler.

Reports show the 4-year-old boy was with this mother in the Jean Lafitte National Park on Thursday afternoon when he fell in the water.

JPSO says a search and rescue team is on the scene near the Twin Canals on Barataria Boulevard.

This is a developing story. WGNO will provide more details as they become available.