UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing teen. Barbara Johnson, 13, left her residence in Bernice at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24.

Johnson was last seen wearing a white crop top, grey pajama pants, and crocs. According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, she could possibly be in the Monroe area. If you have any information, please contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-368-3124.