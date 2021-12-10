MISSING PERSON: The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is search for a local man

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office need assistance in finding a local man. Steven Eugene Daransky, 57, was last seen in West Monroe approximately one week ago.

He is described as a white male, standing five foot and nine inches, and weighing 250 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. Daransky is believed to frequent the Fern Street-Evergreen Street areas in West Monroe.

If anyone know the whereabouts of Daransky, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.