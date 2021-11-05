MISSING PERSON: Monroe Police seek help from the public to find a missing woman

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who was reported missing. According to police, they are looking for Charley Carpenter.

Carpenter is described as a white female who is 5’4″ tall, weighs about 105 pounds, and was last seen at the bus terminal in downtown Monroe, Louisiana.

If you or anyone you know has any information that could help them find this woman, you are asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or your local law enforcement agency.