BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A girl missing from Cleveland, Ohio was found in Baton Rouge, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to a press release, the 12-year-old girl was reported missing on Saturday, July 15. Her last known location was in the 10600 block of Governor Avenue.

Investigators said the girl reached out to family via social media on Sunday to tell them she was with a boyfriend but did not say where.

On Thursday, July 20, U.S. Marshals in Baton Rouge and Baton Rouge Police Department officers found the girl in the 12500 block of La Margie Avenue.

“The reach and cooperation of the USMS and our partners shine bright,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “The fact this recovery happened so far from home, highlights the importance of this mission. We hope this young girl is quickly returned home.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts