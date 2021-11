NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia police are searching for a woman who hasn’t been seen for nearly three weeks.

Police say 20-year-old Deja Cummings was last seen on October 9 at Mike’s Inn Motel on W. Main Street.

She was with a group of friends, police said, however, her family has not heard from her or seen her since.

She is 5’5 inches and weighs approximately 115 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact New Iberia Police.