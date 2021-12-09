Missing 93-year-old man found safe

A close-up photo of police lights by night

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police are issuing a Silver Alert

UPDATE:

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Donald Francis Slater, Sr. has been found safe, according to Louisiana State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY:

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you seen the man in this picture?

94-year-old Donald F. Slater, Sr. was reported missing on Thursday morning.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, “He was last seen off of Belle Isle Dr. in Denham Springs.”

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a 2019 Silver Honda CRV.

That is the vehicle Slater, Sr. is said to have used to leave the area.

“Family members say Slater, Sr. suffers from dementia,” according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

LPSO is providing these details about the missing man:

Height: 5’ 9”

Weight: 170 pounds

When the elderly man went missing he was wearing khaki pants & a khaki button up sweater.

If you have seen Slater, Sr., please call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1.