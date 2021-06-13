MISS LOUISIANA COMPETITION WEEK 2021 kicked off this week

MONROE, La. — The Miss Louisiana Organization teen finals was held at the Monroe Civic Center Theater.

Participants showcased their skills in the talent portion– there was singing, dancing, and even some gymnastics. The former Miss Louisiana 2020, Courtney Hammons, was there to present the event.

“It’s really inspiring to see these young women get out on stage and perform their talent or take in their beliefs, and that’s what this organization is about and the Miss America Organization is about. It’s supposed to be a springboard for careers for young women to find their voice and also gain some scholarship abilities along the way.”

There were a total of 10 girls competing for the title tonight in the finals.