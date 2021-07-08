‘Miracle Honey’ seized in Shreveport– contains Viagra-type drug

SHREVEPORT, La. — It might not be the “miracle” some men are looking for.

Customs and Border Protection agents recently seized a shipment of honey sent from Turkey to Shreveport.

Turkish honey is considered a gourmet delicacy. But the “honey” confiscated at the DHL Hub in Shreveport on June 30 contained a drug for erectile dysfunction.

Matthew Dyman, Public Affairs Officer with the New Orleans Field Office for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, says the shipment was “basically a junk Viagra in small packets in honey-like form.”

Dyman says the contraband contained “either tadalafil or sildenafil, which are kinds of erectile dysfunction prescription medication.” The only clue for consumers that the packets were not ordinary honey might be the ambiguous labeling, with phrases like “for a better lifestyle.” The shipment violates the Food and Drug Administration’s ban on adulterated or misbranded drugs in interstate commerce.

Additionally, the CBP is working with the Turkish government to stop the shipments, says Dyman, not only because they’re illegal but also because they “reflect negatively on Turkish products in general.”

“If you want ED medication,” says Dyman, “go to a doctor and get a legal U.S. product.”