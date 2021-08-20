Million-pound Locomotive leaves a big impression on local residents

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — Big Boy No. 4014 left a big impression on local residents in Plaquemine and Donaldsonville.

The massive locomotive started in Livonia at 8 a.m. and then made its way to Plaquemine, Donaldsonville, and Luling.

The 132-foot long train is going to end its day in New Orleans around 6:30 p.m.

The first arrival point for Big Boy No. 414 was in Plaquemine around 9 a.m.

People of all ages greeted the 1.2 million pound train when it arrived in Plaquemine.

Mayor Edwin M. “Ed” Reeves, Jr. of Plaquemine gave Conductor Ed Dickens the key to the city.









Images courtesy of Union Pacific

From there, Big Boy No. 414 made its way to Donaldsonville.

A sizeable crowd also greeted the mammoth train as it came into town.





Images courtesy of Union Pacific

Big Boy No. 4014 is going to spend most of the weekend in New Orleans before heading back through Louisiana and then on to Texas.

You can view the entire schedule for Big Boy No. 4014 here.