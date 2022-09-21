Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past month, the Monroe Police Department has received complaints that occupants of a residence on Point Drive in Monroe, La. were using methamphetamine. Officers began investigating the complaints and obtained a search warrant for the residence after gathering information.
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, around 9 AM, Monroe Police arrived at the residence and made contact with 65-year-old Richard Clay Moncrief and 38-year-old Tommie Eugene Blount. According to officers, they executed the warrant and discovered the following items in the residence:
- Several packaged bags of crystal meth
- Two digital scales
- One pound of marijuana
- Three SKS rifles
- Three 9mm Glock handguns
- Two 10mm Glock handguns
- Two Winchester 12 gauge shotguns
- Mossberg shotgun
- .22Lr rifle
- PW arms rifle
- Colt .38
- Remington 700
- HR .32cal
- 12 gauge Remington 870
- Ammunition
- Several used syringes
- Several used methamphetmine pipes
Police noted that methamphetine was discovered in all of the bedrooms and bathrooms of the residence. Moncrief and Blount did not take ownership of the items; however, they allegedly advised police that they were users of methamphetamine.
Both men were arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Blount was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Moncrief was charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 18 counts of Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics.