Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past month, the Monroe Police Department has received complaints that occupants of a residence on Point Drive in Monroe, La. were using methamphetamine. Officers began investigating the complaints and obtained a search warrant for the residence after gathering information.

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, around 9 AM, Monroe Police arrived at the residence and made contact with 65-year-old Richard Clay Moncrief and 38-year-old Tommie Eugene Blount. According to officers, they executed the warrant and discovered the following items in the residence:

Several packaged bags of crystal meth

Two digital scales

One pound of marijuana

Three SKS rifles

Three 9mm Glock handguns

Two 10mm Glock handguns

Two Winchester 12 gauge shotguns

Mossberg shotgun

.22Lr rifle

PW arms rifle

Colt .38

Remington 700

HR .32cal

12 gauge Remington 870

Ammunition

Several used syringes

Several used methamphetmine pipes

Police noted that methamphetine was discovered in all of the bedrooms and bathrooms of the residence. Moncrief and Blount did not take ownership of the items; however, they allegedly advised police that they were users of methamphetamine.

Both men were arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Blount was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Moncrief was charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 18 counts of Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics.