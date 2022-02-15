NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nine families are homeless after a fire destroyed an apartment building in Jefferson Parish.

Sometime around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15 crews were on-scene at the fire in the 2500 block of Pasadena Avenue in Metairie.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

While other details of the fire were not immediately made available, WGNO did learn that 9 families, all with children, had been living in the apartments at the time of the blaze. According to the building’s property manager, all 9 families were displaced.

This is a developing story. WGNO will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.