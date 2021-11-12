Mercedes Benz of Baton Rouge donates $4K to local animal shelter

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)— Mercedes Benz of Baton Rouge (MBOBR) has announced in a press release a $4,000 donation to the Companion Animal Alliance, in partnership with the Baton Rouge Business Report Forty Under 40 event for bright young leaders and professionals.

MBOBR is a sponsor of the Baton Rouge business report Forty Under 40 event in which MBOBR gives all 40 honorees the chance to drive a Mercedes Benz for one month and participate in the drive-for-charity contest on Instagram.

The donation is scheduled for the Tue. Nov. 16, 2021, according to the press release.

Each year the winner of the Mercedes Benz drive-for-charity contest can choose a local charity of their choice as a donation recipient. Red Six Media Co Owner Creative Director Matt Dardenne, is this years $4,000 winner. His charitable participation will go to the local Companion Animal Alliance.

