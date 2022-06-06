SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)— An attorney for the Shreveport Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy confirms what is believed to be a memory box was found beneath a bust as crews prepare the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Parish courthouse for relocation.

According to Dave Knadler, the memory box was found Saturday as crews work to dismantle the monument in preparation for its move. The monument has stood on the Caddo Parish Courthouse lawn for the last 115 years but will soon move to a historic battlefield site in De Soto Parish.

The memory box is believed to have been inside the monument since it was constructed in 1905. It is not known what is inside the box. It will not be opened until a conservator can be brought in to ensure that it is opened safely to protect whatever may be inside.

It is not known yet when the monument will be moved to its new home in De Soto Parish. Work on that site is also still underway.

Knadler says another time capsule was found late last week inside the Sons of Confederate Reunion monument nearby. That box, made of copper, was placed in 1936. That box will also be opened under the supervision of a conservator.