BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – While you should enjoy yourself on this memorial day weekend on your boat. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is stressing the importance of making sure you stay safe.

It’s time to grab your boat and fishing rods. Bayou Pierre is known to be a popular memorial day destination. “Very busy weekend. Kind of the summer kickoff. A lot of people on the water and a lot of boat traffic,” said Lieutenant Will Roberts, The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

With an influx of boaters expected to take the water this weekend The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is also planning to have extra sets of eyes and ears working to educate boaters on current laws and requirements when operating a vessel.

“Do you have a fire extinguisher?” said Lieutenant Will Roberts. More importantly those who may be drinking and boating. “It is against the law for the driver to be impaired. If you are found to be impaired on a boat due to alcohol, drugs or a combination of either you are acceptable of being arrested,” continued Robert.

Lieutenant Roberts with the department , said one of the most common citations is life jackets. “Safety equipment, not enough life jackets for everybody aboard.” He said in any situation “A life jacket is going to cause that individual to come back up and save their life.”

The departments reminders are simple “A fire extinguisher, a type four throwable device, sound producing device and every boat is required to be registered if it has a motor,” explained Lieutenant Will Roberts

They want to allow you to enjoy the water and get home safely.