Meet Nadja, there is ‘Hope’ after first surgery for ‘terrible wound’

Nadja (meaning Hope) is under the care of the Big Sky Ranch/CATNIP Foundation

FOLSOM, La. (BRPROUD) – Nadja is getting better after suffering a gruesome injury to her face.

The St. Tammany Parish Department of Animal Services received the injured cat and did not wait to send Nadja to the Big Sky Ranch/CATNIP Foundation.

Nadja was in obvious pain and the non-profit animal welfare organization immediately went to work helping the feline.

The Big Sky Ranch/CATNIP Foundation is stating that “we do not know if this was deliberate, or if she caught her face in something sharp, or even if it is a wound of another kind…but we have sent tissue samples and cultures for diagnostics and have completed the first of several possible surgeries to close the wound and her open sinuses, and reconstruct her nose!”

WARNING, GRAPHIC PHOTOS IN THIS FACEBOOK POST:

This is important because noses are a vital part of eating for cats.

The non-profit says, “it will be a long road for her, as it is difficult to get a cat who can’t smell to eat!”

Nadja is not the only cat to come into the shelter this week in critical condition.

If you would like to donate to the Big Sky Ranch/CATNIP Foundation, you can do so here.