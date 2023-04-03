BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – McDonald’s employees often ask customers, “Would you like fries with that?” But this April, McDonald’s is posing a different question. They’re asking local educators, “Would you like $500 with that?”

The restaurant will give 20 teachers, faculty and administrators $500 to spend on their classrooms.

The initiative is called the Teacher of Impact grant, and the contest is open to educators in Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi. It was created to show appreciation to instructors who have a positive influence on students, according to local McDonald’s owner-operators, The Valluzzo Family.

Anyone can recommend the name of a teacher they’d like to win. To do so, they must visit a webpage called LINK. They’ll be able to suggest winners on LINK from Monday, April 3 until Wednesday, April 12.

The teachers who receive the most votes will become finalists. Their names will be listed on the Valluzzo Companies Facebook page beginning April 17. That way, people will be able to vote for their teacher of choice.

The 20 teachers with the most votes will win $500 towards their classrooms and a McDonald’s gift basket.

The Teacher of Impact grant is spearheaded by John, Nicholas and Michael Valluzzo, the owners of McDonald’s and Valluzzo Companies.