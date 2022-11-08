ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Mayor of Melville is dead following a crash on U.S. 190 near Port Barre.

Velma D. Hendrix, 84, has died as a result of the crash, according to the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

The Louisiana State Police (LSP) said that the two-vehicle crash occurred on Election Day just before 2 p.m. on U.S. 190 and La. 741 near Port Barre.

Velma Hendrix

Hendrix was running for re-election in today’s election, against challengers Sheila “Sam” Londerno and Caretta Robertson. She was first elected mayor in 2018.

Information is limited at this time, however, updates will follow as information becomes available.