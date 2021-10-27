Mayor Friday Ellis and City of Monroe adopt optional mask mandate

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the state’s indoor mask mandate would be lifted and face coverings still being required at K-12 schools. Following the governor’s announcement, Mayor Friday Ellis is lifting the mask requirement in the City of Monroe offices and buildings.

Masks will be optional for visitors and employees. Temperature checks are no longer required upon entering a City of Monroe building and employees no longer need to document their temperature checks on the sign-in sheets.

However, masks will still be required at the Monroe Regional Airport and on Monroe Transit.