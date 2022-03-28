Watch the press conference LIVE at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 28.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As the countdown to the NCAA Men’s Final Four continues, Mayor LaToya Cantrell will meet officials from the NCAA and New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (NOSHEP) to discuss public safety during the tournament.

Those in attendance include:

Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Collin Arnold, Director, NOHSEP

Chief Shaun Ferguson, NOPD Superintendent

Chief John Thomas, Director of Public Safety

Jeff Rossi, New Orleans Local Organizing Committee

The NCAA Men’s Final Four tips off in New Orleans on Monday, April 4.

