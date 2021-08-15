Mayor Broome releases statement on NOLA new city-wide requirement to enter restaurants, other venues

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Leo Sloan, owner of Good Bird on Freret Street, says his business is prepared for the latest changes to New Orleans covid guidelines.

"We're fully open, but we're only doing take out. We are planning for tomorrow and all the mandates by really adapting to online," said Sloan.

Starting Monday, people in New Orleans will be required to show either proof of vaccination or a recent negative covid test to get into most businesses.

"As long as the city is evolving with what's going on and being aware of how the numbers are going up, I think they're doing a good job," said Sloan.

Sloan says he won't make customers show proof of vaccination, but says everyone must wear a mask and stay socially distant.

Fellow business owner Claudia Baumgarten is taking a similar approach for her business.

"As far as the masks are concerned, no one has to take them off in here because they're not eating or drinking, so it's very clear cut for us," said Baumgarten.

Baumgarten owns a vintage clothing and costume shop on Magazine Street. Like Sloan, she won't require proof of vaccination, but she's requiring masks and limiting capacity.

"I've had several people very close to me recently get the Delta and it's not pretty," said Baumgarten.

We asked some New Orleanians how they feel about the new guidelines coming to the city.

"I think we should think beyond ourselves and everyone and do our part to protect and stop this and make everyone safe," said Jo Franklin.

"I agree fully with everything they say. Now, like you really don't have a choice at the end of the day, so you might as well get with it or get lost," said Darell Mitchell.

The mayor's mandate applies to bars, restaurants, gyms, indoor entertainment like the superdome, casinos, and adult entertainment venues.