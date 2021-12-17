Massive live oak removed after falling during Hurricane Ida

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – A 200-year-old live oak tree was removed from a location on Tudor St. in Houma.

This was made possible after Recovery Brokers received a request through their website.

The live oak fell during Hurricane Ida and damaged two houses.

The Bayou Cane Fire Dept. assisted Recovery Brokers with the removal of the 100 foot tall tree.

Images courtesy of Daniel Yarnell

The fire department is providing a fire house in order to spray out the Root Ball.

The Root Ball is 17 ft tall and 35 ft wide.

Prior to Hurricane Ida, the live oak had a canopy spread over 140 feet, a circumference over 25 feet on the main stem and 6 main runners coming from the crotch.

Most of the live oak is going to be hauled away and turned into mulch.

