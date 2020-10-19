Marrero man extradited from Ohio to face charges for possession of child pornography

BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry announced his office has extradited a Jefferson Parish man to face internet crimes against children charges.

On September 30, 53-year-old Timothy Becnel, of Marrero, was arrested in Grove City, Ohio and booked as a fugitive from Jefferson Parish.

He was recently extradited back to Louisiana by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and charged with 60 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen.

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and Grove City (OH) Police Department.

“I want to thank the Grove City Police Department and all our law enforcement partners for their assistance in this investigation,” said AG Jeff Landry. “My office and I are committed to protecting children from those who wish to exploit them.”