Marine rescue near Freshwater Bayou Locks

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A marine rescue happened Thursday near the Freshwater Bayou Locks in Vermilion Parish.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division was contacted by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a commercial fishing vessel with a crew member with a severe head injury. At the time of the call, the vessel was located 23 miles south of Marsh Island.

Authorities say due to weather conditions, the fishing vessel began drifting west toward the Freshwater Bayou Locks in Vermillion Parish. At that time, IPSO Marine deputies contacted Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division for additional assistance, as well as, Acadian Ambulance to be on standby the Freshwater Bayou Locks dock.

Upon making contact with the crew of the commercial fishing vessel, the injured crewman was relocated to the IPSO Marine Patrol vessel and transported to Acadian Ambulance at the Freshwater Bayou Dock and then immediately to a Lafayette hospital.