BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — On Jan. 6, 2020, EMS Engine 633 was dispatched to a medical call about a man, Jeff, who was experiencing stroke-like symptoms. At the time, Jeff was being driven by his wife, Tasha, to the hospital until she realized the severity of his symptoms and immediately called 9-1-1.

Within seconds of pulling into the parking lot, Engine 633 joined them, and a few seconds later EBR EMS arrived.

Jeff was having a stroke and it was progressing rapidly.

Engine 633 crew and paramedics worked quickly to get Jeff out of the car, onto a stretcher, and into the ambulance in route to the hospital. Doctor’s said if Jeff waited five more minutes, he would not be alive today.













Courtesy of St. George Fire Department

On Feb.1, Jeff and Tasha officially met the crew to assist them on Jan. 6. They reflected on the events that happened on that day and how they have spent the past two years after the call.

Jeff spent over a year in the hospital suffering from multiple strokes, enduring brain surgery, complications ranging from neuropathy to kidney failure, and continues to be challenged through all kinds of therapies. His doctors told him he wasn’t supposed to be alive.

The crew shared this statement after the heart felt reunion:

“This is what brought him back to our doorsteps 2 years later. He felt the overwhelming need to meet the people that were with him in the beginning of this journey. Jeff is an example of a warrior. He was originally told he wouldn’t survive. He did. He was told he would never be normal again. He worked so hard in therapy that they changed it to, you might be normal in 10 years. He continued working, now they are saying 5 years. He is a testament to the willpower we all have inside of us, but very few access during their lifetime. We are so honored Jeff and Tasha wanted to meet with us, share their story, and remind us why we love our jobs.”