Man suffering possible heart attack rescued from commercial fishing vessel in Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE, La. (KLFY) — A 50-year-old man suffering symptoms of a heart attack was rescued Tuesday from a 67-foot commercial fishing vessel in the water near Grand Isle.

The unidentified fisherman was transported to a Lafourche Parish hospital for medical care, according to a Coast Guard press release.

He was onboard Miss Melissa when watchstanders with the Coast Guard received a report that a crewmember was suffering heart “attack-like symptoms.”

The RB-M crew was launched and arrived on the scene and took the fisherman aboard and to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the station.

He was then transported to Lady of the Sea Hospital in Lafourche for further medical care.