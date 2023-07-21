WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at approximately 3:28 PM, the Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department along with personnel from the Franklin Parish Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at a residence on Rogers Drive in Winnsboro, La. Upon arrival, officials encountered moderate smoke coming from the residence.

According to officials, an exterior search was conducted on the premises and neighbors advised authorities that the house was vacant. Authorities deployed a hose line and the seat of the fire was located near the main entry doors of the home.

Officials were later advised that an unidentified male was seen entering the residence earlier that morning and he was not seen since entering the home. After authorities were informed about the male subject, they immediately suppressed the fire and entered the home to perform a search inside the residence.

Authorities then located a male who was unresponsive and suffering from smoke inhalation and respiratory distress. The male subject was transported to a nearby hospital and he is in stable condition.

No further details are being released at this time about the investigation or the victim.

I wanted to take the time to thank the firefighters for their quick work, NELA for their assistance and much needed help, and the Winnsboro Police Department for responding to assist. I especially want to commend Sr. FF Lee on a job well done for rescuing the victim from the home. Rescuing the victim is only half the equation, so I also wanted to thank everyone involved in the patient care that followed. It is our job to put ourselves in harm’s way and protect the citizens of Winnsboro and the surrounding area, and today was a shining example of the work and dedication that goes into providing this service to the community. It’s a group effort and I couldn’t be prouder of the work being done at the department. We wish a speedy recovery to the victim! Chief Jessie Morris, Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department

