ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)– Last night, St. Martinville Police Department made a Facebook post extending their gratitude to a local man who ran into a mobile home when he noticed it was burning.

Cameron Francis was at his home on Perkins Street last night when he noticed a neighboring mobile home was on fire. According to Police Chief Ricky Martin, a mother and 3 children were inside the home. Francis entered the mobile home and removed all four people before the it was fully in flames.

“I just did what I had to do,” said Francis when Chief Martin told him he saved four lives.

Chief Martin says this kind of selfless action is the actions of a true leader and an example of what happens when we care about and love each other, even strangers.

Cameron Francis and Chief Ricky Martin Burned mobile home, Courtesy of St. Martinville Police Dept.