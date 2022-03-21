WESTWEGO, La. (BRPROUD) — A 5-year-old boy is alive thanks to the efforts of Daniel Duplantier, the Westwego Volunteer Fire Department announced on Saturday, March 19.

Prior to the arrival of first responders, Duplantier rushed into action after hearing someone yelling for help.

“A 5-year-old boy fell into the Westwego Canal near the pumping station and was rescued from the water by Daniel Duplantier who was near the canal watching alligators,” the fire department proclaimed on Facebook.

The Westwego Volunteer Fire Department, Westwego Police Department, and EMS all provided assistance at the scene.

They all “helped to get the boy back across the canal to safety where he was treated by EMS,” according to the Westwego Vol. Fire Department.

WFVD is asking the public to be vigilant and watch children when they are near water.