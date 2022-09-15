LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) – Clydedric Joseph, 27, of Lutcher, was arrested at the end of July by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At the time, Joseph was accused of beating his girlfriend’s four-year-old son.

The investigation started on Monday, July 25 when “Ascension Parish Sheriff’s detectives responded to an area hospital regarding a juvenile cruelty complaint,” according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Detectives located a 4-year-old child in the hospital who was the alleged victim in this case.

The 4-year-old was apparently “hospitalized with life threatening injuries sustained from apparent child abuse,” according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Through further investigation, APSO was able to pinpoint Clydedric Joseph as the person who severely beat the 4-year-old.

Fast-forward to last week and Joseph was indicted on “the charge of Attempted 1st Degree Murder,” according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Joseph remains behind bars in the Ascension Parish Jail.