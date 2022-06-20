SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – The Slidell Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man critically wounded.

According to police, just after 2:00 p.m. they responded to the 3300 block of Effie Street. When they arrived a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside of an abandoned house.

The man was taken to University Medical Center by EMS where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing as the scene is still active.

At the moment there have been no arrest due to limited details but anyone woth information on the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.