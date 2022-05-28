ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early morning homicide.



According to a social media post by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:18 a.m. on Sunday deputies responded to a 911 call in the 1100 block of Evangeline Thruway. The call authorities received was regarding a male passenger in a vehicle who had a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male dead inside the vehicle. Authorities report the identity of the man will not be released at this time, pending next of kin notification.



