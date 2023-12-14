LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police released a Crimestoppers report for a man dressed as “The Grinch” and stealing Christmas decorations. Police say they have a person of interest, but are still searching until an arrest is made.

Lafayette police said a man dressed as “The Grinch” climbed a fence in the 1100 Block of Coolidge Street around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday Dec. 3, to enter a local restaurant.

“He was wearing a Grinch costume to conceal his identity except in this case he failed to put the mask on when he entered the establishment’s area,” Public Information Officer, Sgt. Robin Green explained.

The next day the owner noticed the missing decorations and filed a police report. Police say people pay good money for Christmas decorations. It’s not a laughing matter when those decorations are stolen.

“The suspect crawled under the fence and tried to make entry into the business but was unable to,” said Green. “As a final resort the suspect located some Christmas decorations that were in the back area of the restaurant and left with those.”

