Man dies by suicide in Ville Platte as police attempted to serve warrant

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — A man shot and killed himself as officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant in Ville Platte Tuesday afternoon, police said.

According to Police Chief Neale Lartigue, it happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Edward Knotoe Jr. Street.

Lartigue said when officers arrived on scene they attempted to make contact with the suspect, and could hear movement inside the home.

He said officers surrounded the house while trying to speak to the persons inside and after a short time heard a loud pop and a female inside the residence screaming that that the male had shot himself and they needed to break down the door.

Once they got inside, Lartigue said, police located the male suspect on the floor with an apparent gunshot to the chest.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, Lartigue said.

The female inside the residence was not hurt, Lartigue said.