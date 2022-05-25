BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge couple’s verbal spat turned violent and local law enforcement had to step in, officials say.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was a Friday evening (May 20) when 37-year-old Marshall McNeely and his girlfriend were arguing about where her four-year-old son was going to watch television and McNeely suddenly grabbed a pair of hair clippers before throwing them at his girlfriend.

An arrest document says the clippers struck the left side of her head, leaving a knot.

EBRSO adds that McNeely’s girlfriend tried to fight back by throwing a medication bottle at him, but it didn’t hit him.

Deputies say McNeely left the home, and on his way out broke a bedroom window.

He was arrested on one charge of domestic abuse battery child endangerment/felony and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Survivors of domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) 1-800-787-3224 (TTY) or the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence at (225) 752-1296.