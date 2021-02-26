Man arrested, accused of stranding woman, infant on highway in Louisiana

ABBEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hours after learning about a stranded woman and child, deputies arrested 27-year-old Dillon Terrebonne of Cut Off.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, the investigation into this incident started on Thursday afternoon when “the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen who had stopped to assist a woman and child who were stranded along U.S. Highway 90 in Raceland.”

Authorities located both and learned what led to them being abandoned on the side of the road.

The suspect in this case was driving the woman’s vehicle when this incident took place.

Along with abandonment, this incident allegedly involved an argument and physical abuse.

TPSO says at one point, the SUV came to a stop and Terrebonne got out.

The 27-year-old man “walked to the passenger seat where he began striking the woman in the head and strangled her,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was able to get away and at that point, the suspect drove away with the infant.

LPSO says, Terrebonne “stopped and removed the infant carrier car seat from the vehicle, placed it on the side of the highway, and continued driving westbound.”

The infant was secured by the woman and a Good Samaritan helped out until authorities arrived at the scene.

Later in the day, officers with the Abbeville Police Department apprehended the suspect.

Terrebonne is behind bars facing these charges:

Domestic Abuse Battery Involving Strangulation

Child Endangerment

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

The investigation into this case remains ongoing.