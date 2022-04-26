NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home over the weekend.

APSO says, “Deputies responded to the call at a residence near LA 400 and made contact with the complainant as well as the suspect, now identified as Corey J. Robertson.”

An investigation ensued during which the alleged victim and suspect were interviewed by deputies.

Robertson and the alleged victim were in a relationship at one time.

The investigation found that an argument took place and “Robertson put his hands around the victim’s neck which left noticeable markings,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

When the alleged incident took place, there were other people in the vicinity.

One of those people was a 1-year-old child.

Robertson was subsequently arrested and charged with Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment.

Bond has not been set for Corey Robertson.



