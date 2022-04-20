GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa is asking the public to take a good look at the photos posted below.







Images courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa

The person in these pictures allegedly “entered the Lucky Dollar Casino, located at 5869 Hwy. 10 in Greensburg, brandishing a small semi automatic handgun and proceeded to rob it,” according to Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa.

This allegedly happened around 6 a.m. on Easter Sunday and the suspect was able to make away with an unknown sum of money.

CSOT describes the armed robbery suspect this way:

Light skinned black male

Was wearing a blue and gray or blue and white hoodie, dark colored pants and dark colored rubber boots

Height: Around 5’08”

Medium build

Reportedly soft spoken

The suspect was last seen “fleeing in a southeasterly direction headed towards Old Highway 10,” according to Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa.

If you know who this person is or where they are located, please call the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit A Tip!

