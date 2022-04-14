MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — Mamou Police are searching for the person(s) who they said fired shots at the police chief and other officers who were responding to a report of shots fired.

The incident happened Tuesday just after before 4 p.m. in the 500 block of 3rd Street.

According to Police Chief Brent Zackery, while at the scene conducting an investigation, several people inside a vehicle fired shots in the direction of the officers and then fled the area in a 2005 Nissan Altima.

He said the suspects then bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Zackery said the vehicle has been taken Into evidence and is being processed for fingerprints and other evidence.

Anyone with information to help identify the driver and occupants in the Altima is urged to call Mamou Police at 337-468-5221.

“I am assuring the public’s safety by having extra officers on the streets to patrol and seek out the ruthless thugs who are coming to our quiet town and causing chaos.” Zackery said.

“We will not tolerate this kind of behavior and will continue to work diligently until justice is served.”