NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A teenager from Ohio is getting her wish granted in New Orleans, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana.

The nonprofit organization grants wishes to kids and teens who are facing critical illnesses.

For 15-year-old Ebony Hunter, Sunday started with hair, make-up, and lunch at their accommodations on the water ahead of the family’s photo shoot in the French Quarter.

Local photographer Allyson Lipari, Jersey Mike’s Subs franchise owner Robert Tedesco, a local hair stylist and makeup artist all worked free of charge.

About two years ago, Ebony was diagnosed with idiopathic aplastic anemia, a type of bone marrow failure.



“Our social worker said, ‘Hey, I feel like Ebony would qualify for Make-A-Wish. Do you want me to sign her up?’ And I was like, ‘You can try. You know, I’m not going to turn you down,'” said Alia Everhart, Ebony’s mother.



Make-A-Wish made Ebony’s dream of visiting the City of New Orleans a reality.



“I’m really into Vampire Diaries and The Originals, and The Originals was filmed in New Orleans, and I wanted to come here and see everything,” said Ebony.



Ebony and her family took pictures outside and inside the historic Royal Street home of Jacques St. Germain, who some believe to be Louisiana’s very own vampire.

What was more important to them than experiencing the spookiness of New Orleans is spending quality time with each other.



“This is probably going to be the most memorable trip of our lives,” said Everhart. Ebony’s stepfather, Leon McDuffie, added, “She said it all; she said it all. We’re happy to be here. This is beautiful.”



Ebony has a message for everyone who made her wish possible.



“Just thank you for this trip,” said Ebony.

The local chapter of Make-A-Wish is always in need of volunteers. For more information on how you can get involved, click here.