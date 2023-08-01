BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Rose Theatre is preparing to open its doors after being closed for over three years due to the pandemic. Theater officials have now begun a fundraiser to help with the renovations.

The historic building is located on Jefferson Avenue in the heart of Bastrop. But before they are ready for guests, member of the board of directors, Patricia Bordelon says the goal is to upgrade the air conditioning system, floors, carpet, and more.

“Oh, it’s been heartbreaking. Of course while she’s been closed up, we had some issues. We want to get the AC up and running first, and get rid of some old cans of painting. That’s the biggest thing. We want to be clean and spiffed up for our first public opening.”

Bordelon says the board was able to secure funds to help with renovation costs.

“We secured $50,000 in grant money. We are very grateful for that. But, as we are doing that, we still need money for operational expenses. We are startled to pay our utilities, and our insurance. It is quite expensive.”

A benefit concert will take place Saturday, August 5th for those renovations needed.

“It will be held at The Visitor Center at 6 O’clock. Averyal Goyne and Nic Irby will be our opening act. Then at 7, one of our star groups from our area is Homegrown.

Bordelon says she hopes renovations are completed before the show goes on.

“She is a gem. She is, by the way, on the National Register Historic places. I’m hoping we can have a big blow out then, for sure.”

Tickets for the fundraiser are now available by calling (318)281-0911, (318)282-0799, or (318)2833101

The event will be held at 124 N. Washington, Bastrop, LA Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Adults $20 and students $10

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts