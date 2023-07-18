MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Madison Parish School District was allocated $2.3 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to build a new Career Tech Center at Madison Parish High School.

Dezarria is an 11th grader at Madison Parish High School. She says she would be interested in following a career at the new facility.

“ I feel like it offers students more opportunities to experience new things, career and technical wise like myself, I’m doing welding”

Madison Parish School District superintendent, Dr. Charlie Butler, says the construction of the new facility aims to enhance career opportunities for all Madison Parish students.

“We do have several kids that are going to college, but also we want to provide and make sure that our students that do not go to college have a trade when they’re leaving high school, and that was the big goal of the vision to bring the city building to Madison Parish.”

The Career Tech Center will offer free courses to all Madison Parish students. Butler says there are a variety of career paths available for students who decide not to go to college.

“We have HVAC, construction, and health services. Those will be the courses that will be provided in the Tech Center building.”

Butler says the new Tech Center aims to provide students with hand-on experience of a real workplace.

“But, I don’t think college is for everybody at all. I think there are more ways to go out and build a career. And have a life where you don’t have to go to college,” explained Dezarria.

“It’s great that we have a new building because other students can get to learn new things about anything they want to learn,” added 10th grader, Lajoya.

“The school district also received about $2 million in ESSER funds to build a new baseball and softball Sport Complex. Butler says by providing these career opportunities students won’t have to move to other cities.

“Or to Monroe. They don’t have to move to Jackson, Mississippi or Houston, Texas. They can stay right here. We have a lot of people, lots of businesses that need the skills that we will be producing with our students”

The construction of the new Tech Building is expected to begin the Fall of 2023 and be completed by 2025.

