MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 3, 2023, LWCC recognized Monroe Chef, Cory Bahr, as its latest Champion of Louisiana. As part of its Louisiana Loyal movement, LWCC shines a spotlight on organizations and individuals who share its commitment to helping the state thrive.

A native of Monroe, La., Bahr reached celebrity chef status when he won “Chopped” on the Food Network in 2012 and three years later was named Food & Wine’s 2015 “People’s Best New Chef” in America. Even amid these and many other career accolades, Bahr says his greatest rewards come from supporting his local community, mentoring young talent, and giving back through service and charitable efforts.

Photo courtesy of LWCC

Bahr is the owner of Standard Coffee Co. and Parish Restaurant, which is located in Monroe, La.

My city, Monroe, has provided me with a palette to paint on. They accept the things I do. They’re appreciative, and they show their support. I don’t think I could’ve done this anywhere else. This is a grassroots business, built from the ground up. Cory Bahr