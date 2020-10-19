Lutcher Festival of the Bonfires cancelled, lighting of the

LUTCHER, LA – The board of directors of the Festival of the Bonfires, along with parish officials, have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Festival due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Christmas Eve tradition of lighting the bonfires, however, will go on, following COVID-19 guidelines.

In a press release from Festival President Jamie Vicknair, it was noted that “Nearly every fair and festival in the state has been canceled throughout this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The current restrictions in Phase 3 do not allow outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people.”

In addition, under Phase 3 guidelines, attendees must wear masks and social distance, live music is allowed but with no dancing, and there must be fixed seating.

“Unfortunately, we do not have the manpower to fulfill these requirements,” says Vicknair.

Additional information for the lighting of the bonfires will be released closer to Christmas Eve.