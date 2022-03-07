METAIRIE,La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish has announced this year’s schedule and routes for the 2022 Metairie Road St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Irish-Italian Parade.

The Metairie Road St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place at noon on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

The parade will follow its traditional Metairie Road route, beginning in front of Rummel High School at 1st Street and Severn Avenue, and ending at Focis and Canal Streets.

Before the parades, the Crescent City Fitness Foundation will host the 2022 Caesars Sportsbook St. Patrick’s Day Classic.

The race, which is open to runners and walkers of all ages, begins at 10 a.m. on Metairie Road near Gennaro’s Bar at North Causeway Boulevard.

Participants will proceed down Metairie Road to Frisco and finish just before the train tracks at Winston’s Pub & Patio, where a post-race party will held. For more information or to register for the race, visit www.ccc10k.com.

This year’s Irish-Italian Parade, a Jefferson Parish staple since 1983, will roll down Veterans Boulevard on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at noon.

The parade will begin at Veterans and Houma Boulevard, turn down Severn Avenue to 18th Street, return to Veterans and end at Martin Behrman Drive. Restaurateur Desi Vega will serve as the 2022 Italian Grand Marshal and John Theriot, managing partner of Malcolm M. Dienes, LLC, will serve as the 2022 Irish Grand Marshal of the parade, which features walking clubs, traditional floats and truck floats.

“We’re thrilled to continue the post-Carnival festivities by welcoming the return of the Metairie Road St. Patrick’s Day and Irish-Italian Parades,” said Jefferson Parish Citizens Affairs Director Donna Russo. “After an extremely successful 2022 Carnival season, we look forward to resuming these beloved Jefferson Parish traditions, which will provide additional opportunities to bring the community together to celebrate with friends and family.”

For more information, visit www.jeffparish.net/parades or call the Citizens’ Affairs department at 504-736-6101.