Lt. Gov. Nungesser and CODOFIL re-sign France-Louisiana Accords



NEW ORLEANS — The France-Louisiana Accords were signed at the Cabildo in New Orleans on Monday. The signatures were put to paper just outside the room where the Louisiana Purchase was finalized, transferring Louisiana from France to the United States in 1803.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, along with the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL) and representatives from the Republic of France and the Louisiana Department of Education re-signed the France-Louisiana Cooperation Accords for 2020-2024.

First signed in 1968, the accords have provided a pathway for the support of French immersion programs in Louisiana classrooms and the Francophone culture, including preparing Louisiana students to become successful global citizens in the hospitality and tourism industry.

Representatives of the governments of France and Louisiana. Left to right: Vincent Sciama, Consul General of France in Louisiana; Dr. Robin White, Co-President of the CODOFIL Consortium of Colleges & Universities; Burnell Lemoine, President of CODOFIL; Dr. Tamara Lindner, Co-President of the CODOFIL Consortium of Colleges & Universities; Philippe Etienne, Ambassador of France in the United States (via Zoom); Billy Nungesser, Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana; Chanda Johnson, Deputy Assistant Superintendent of LDOE. Photo courtesy of CODOFIL

“So much of Louisiana’s appeal as a travel destination is our cultural heritage, and a big part of our history is our French culture. This collaboration with France is a tremendous economic and strategic asset for Louisiana,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

“The benefits of learning multiple languages extend beyond the ability to travel the globe or to communicate with diverse populations. This will give our students a wider range of opportunities in the job market, business, music, anything they want to move forward with in their life.”

Through the life of the accords, tens of thousands of Louisiana students have benefitted from French immersion classes supporting the redevelopment of this heritage language in our state.

Additionally, the agreement will further the Escadrille Louisiane program, a teacher training program designed to help Louisiana build a cadre of native Louisiana French language teachers in our French Immersion programs.

“I would like to emphasize the willpower and the courage of the recruited French teachers who, despite the current conditions, maintain their desire and commitment to teach in Louisiana,”said Philippe Étienne, Ambassador of France in the United States.

“I believe the unique bond between France and Louisiana that has existed for more than 300 years fosters this courage. The very place where we are signing these Agreements – the Cabildo – is a testament to that,” said Philippe Étienne, Ambassador of France in the United States.