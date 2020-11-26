LSU’s struggles just latest hurdle for resilient Ed Orgeron

LSU coach Ed Orgeron walks on the sidelines against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron forged a career path to the top of his profession by persevering through personal and professional hardships.

Lately the Cajun coach has continued to project optimism while the Tigers have labored in mediocrity just one season after a historically dominant national title campaign.

The Tigers are unranked and listed as two-touchdown underdogs at No. 5 Texas A&M on Saturday.

But Orgeron said “sometimes you learn the most from your losses” in an interview with The Associated Press about his recently published memoir, “Flip The Script: Lessons Learned on the Road to a Championship.”